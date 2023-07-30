Students get unique platform to explore wonders of Chemistry

Tirupati: The 3-day RSC Yusuf Hamied Inspirational Science Programme organised by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati and The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) concluded on Sunday. The residential programme was held at IISER Tirupati campus in which 81 students of 34 government schools in the region participated.

It was aimed to inspire and ignite a passion for chemistry among young minds from state government schools in and around Tirupati. The students had a transformative experience and a unique platform to explore the wonders of chemistry through hands-on experiments, enriching lectures from subject experts, and fun activities.

The camp began with the introductory remarks by Padma Shri awardee Prof K N Ganesh and representatives from the State Council of Education Research & Training and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Tirupati. He explained to the students how chemistry has contributed to the development of mankind and enlightened them on the involvement of chemistry from the solar system to the cellular level.

Prof Vijayamohanan K Pillai, Dean R&D said they were delighted to host the Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp and provide young students with a unique and immersive learning experience. The aim was to not only impart knowledge but also to ignite a passion for chemistry and inspire these young minds to pursue careers in science, he stated.

Paul Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of the Royal Society of Chemistry said, “It is inspiring to see our RSC India colleagues working together with members of the Indian education community, delivering this inspiring series of Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camps. They are an excellent example of how our partnership with Dr Hamied both supports Indian students as well as benefiting the international chemical sciences community”.

Dr Yusuf Hamied said, “We need to encourage and motivate the best students to achieve the knowledge and skills they need to go on to study chemistry at university and, eventually, to make a strong contribution to India’s success”.

The primary objective of this chemistry camp is to nurture scientific curiosity and creativity in young students and provide them with an opportunity to experience the thrill of scientific discovery. Under the guidance of experienced mentors and facilitators, all students got the chance to conduct actual chemistry experiments, fostering a deeper understanding of the subject beyond textbooks. The camp curriculum has been carefully crafted to strike a balance between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.

A group of students making chemistry experiments during the camp.





