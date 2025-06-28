Students’ JAC demands 50% reduction in fee

Anantapur

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Student Joint Action Committee (Student JAC) submitted a representation to RIO AO Surekha, demanding a 50% reduction in fee charged by private and corporate junior colleges in the drought-prone Anantapur district.

Speaking on the occasion, District JAC president Amar Yadav alleged that in one of the most backward districts in the country, private and corporate educational institutions were exploiting parents by collecting exorbitant fee. He alleged that institutions like Narayana, Sri Chaitanya, Nalanda, Montessori, Continental, SR Junior Colleges, and others such as Teja, Vivekananda, SLNS, CV Raman, Global, NRI, and SV Junior Colleges, accusing them of violating government G.O. norms. According to Amar Yadav, these colleges were collecting between 12,000 to 19,000 for textbooks, 6,000 for uniforms, and up to 6,800 for study materials all in violation of government orders which prohibit private and corporate institutions from selling or mandating the purchase of academic materials and supplies within campuses.

He further expressed disappointment that despite repeated representations, the RIO has not responded seriously to their concerns. He also condemned the lack of courtesy shown towards students when they attempted to submit their memorandum, stating that their sentiments were hurt by being denied entry into the office. In response, AO Surekha stated that any junior college found violating government norms would face action, including possible seizure of the institution. Student JAC members who participated in submitting the memorandum included Rajesh, Mandley Vijay, Poradi Naresh, Sai, Murali, Premanand and others.