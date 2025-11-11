Students showcase their talent in sports meet

Visakhapatnam: As many as 500 students from five different READ (Rural Education and Development Society) institutions, participated in ‘The Evoke 2025 – Sports Meet’ that commenced in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The two-day event, organised by Integral Institute of Advanced Management under the READ Group of Educational Institutions, aims to promote teamwork, discipline and the spirit of sportsmanship among students.

In his inaugural address, dean and secretary of READ Group of Educational Institutes SP Ravindra encouraged students to actively participate in sports and uphold values of integrity, unity, and perseverance, as essential virtues that shape one’s character.

Ravindra also reminded the students that success in sports, as in life, comes through teamwork, discipline, and consistent effort.

N Vijaya Mohan, director of physical education, Andhra University, highlighted the importance of sports and games which has now become co-curricular activity in the education policy.

Emphasising the need for learning to work in teams as a prerequisite for developing personality, V Krishna Mohan, director general, READ Group of Educational Institutions spoke about the NEP-2020 and encouraged students to participate in games and sports for an all-round development.

Participants showcase their talent in nine different sports organised during the meet.