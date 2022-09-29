Students to be skilled with latest technology: Challa Madhusudhan Reddy

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been developing the unique ecosystem of imparting best skills to engineering students across the State in order to make them industry-ready through their skilling activities, said Advisor to Government Challa Madhusudhan Reddy.

Addressing the students' teams, who participated in Data Science Hackathon, at APSSDC headquarters here on Wednesday, Madhusudan Reddy said that in the new generation of industry requirements, robotics, digital and smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence are playing a vital role and it is necessary for us to skill our graduates in these technologies at international standards.

Nearly 1,500 students across the State accomplished the certification on 'Data Sciences' under the emerging technologies certification initiative by APSSDC along with Indo-Euro Synchronisation based out of India and Germany. These students are from various government and private universities and private engineering colleges from all the districts of the State.

In continuation with Data Science, 12 weeks Internship programme by IES in association with APSSDC aim in Hackathon, which is a social coding event that brings programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software programme. The top 15 teams are invited to attend the final hackathon to showcase their themes to the respective industries. This leads to the development of competitiveness in the students by solving the industry oriented.

The team of Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering won first prize with a cash award of Rs 25,000, followed by Acharya Nagarjuna University in the second place (Rs 15,000) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology, Nuzvid in the third place (Rs 10,000).