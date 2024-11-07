Students told to be vigilant against cybercrimes

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi exhorted the students to be aware of increasing number of online frauds, cybercrimes and explained the need to guard themselves from falling prey to such frauds and encouraged them to build awareness among their parents, relatives and friends.

Taking part as a chief guest at an awareness programme on cybercrimes organised at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, Duvvada on Wednesday, the CP briefed the students about the risks associated with smart phones and advised the students about the precautions to be taken to avoid becoming a cybercrime victim. Smartphone users are advised to be extremely vigilant. He cautioned not to respond to messages asking for updates of OLX, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe and requesting for OTPs from an unidentified source.

Speaking on the occasion, college principal J Sudhakar mentioned that the criminals were extorting money by using technology. Hackers are committing frauds sending links through WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps, he added.

Vector V Madhusudhana Rao warned that there is a risk of financial loss by opening unknown links.

During the programme, Symbiosys Technologies CEO O Naresh Kumar presented meritorious awards to outstanding students.

Dean faculty affairs Sundar Ram and about 800 students enthusiastically participated in the programme.