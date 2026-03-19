Students told to focus on purposeful learning

Vijayawada: Delivering the valedictory address on Wednesday at the two-day management fest LOGIX 2K26, G Srujana, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, emphasised that education and focused preparation are key to success in civil services. Sharing her personal journey, she motivated students to stay committed to their goals and advised them to reduce excessive mobile usage and concentrate on purposeful learning.

The fest was organised by the Department of Logistics at Andhra Loyola College aiming to showcase student talent while bridging academic learning with real-world business practices. Earlier, the event was inaugurated by D Chandra Sekhar, Additional Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, who underlined the importance of efficient supply chain management in today’s fast-paced economy. During the valedictory session, prizes were distributed to the winners including Mr & Miss LOGIX 2K26: Bharath and Manogna, Solo Dance: Winner – Mahesh; Runner-up – Balu, IPL Auction Event: Winner – Sujith Team (Rs 2000); Runner-up – Sameer Team (Rs 1000).