Students told to set future goals

Vijayawada: Fr Dr YT Prabhu, Research Director of Andhra Loyola College, and Secretary & Treasurer of Andhra Loyola Institutions emphasised mindfulness, disciplined living, purposeful goal-setting, and responsible decision-making. He was speaking on “Live in the Present, Don’t Just Speculate the Future.”

Andhra Loyola College here organised a motivational talk for first year undergraduate students on Tuesday at Bishop Mummadi Hall, aiming to inspire students to focus on the present and prepare responsibly for the future.

Through practical examples, Fr Dr Prabhu urged students to make effective use of present opportunities instead of worrying about future uncertainties.

Principal Fr Dr S Melchior highlighted the importance of value-based education and holistic development. The interactive session benefited around 250 students, encouraging self-reflection and clarity in academic and personal goals.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr B Siva Kumari, Vice-Principal (I UG). The event reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing confident, responsible, and value-driven students.