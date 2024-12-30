Students urged to reach greater heights in chess

Vijayawada : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha exhorted the students who participated in the chess competitions to aim for greater heights taking cue from the noted chess players from Andhra Pradesh.

He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the chess competitions organised at ‘Amarajeevi’ Poti Sriramulu Municipal High School here on Sunday.

About 350 sportspersons below 16 years of age participated in the State ranking chess competitions.

The Collector said that chess improves sharpness of mind and creativity. He distributed the trophies and medals to 60 winners.

The winners will participate in the national school games to be conducted at Sri Prakash International School at Peddapuram in January.

Rama Devi from Tagore Library, director and coach of Global Chess Academy Sk Khasim, NTR district chess as-sociation president Md Akbar Pasha, secretary Mandula Rajiv, tournament chief arbiter NM Phani Kumar and others participated.