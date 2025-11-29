Subba Rao appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha State general secretary

Vijayawada: YV Subba Rao has been appointed as BJP Kisan Morcha State general secretary, who has been working for the party in various positions for the past 30 years.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Subba Rao thanked BJP leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve BJP Kisan Morcha as State general secretary.

He assured that he will fulfil all the responsibilities entrusted to him with 100% dedication, commitment, and integrity, working tirelessly for the welfare and development of farmers.

He also thanked BJP Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy, party leaders PVN Madhav Garu, Madhukar Garu, Matta Prasad, Cherukuri Tirupathi Rao and activists, who supported him throughout his political journey.

He assured of striving to strengthen BJP Kisan Morcha and work wholeheartedly for the upliftment and empowerment of farmers across the State.