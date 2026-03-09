Successful women from various domains honoured on IWD

Visakhapatnam: Women from various domains were honoured and their significant contributions to the workplace and at home were highlighted by experts, professors and officials on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8 every year. The spirit of women’s empowerment and achievement were celebrated with fervour as the district administration organised International Women’s Day celebrations at the AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The event witnessed participation of prominent public representatives, officials, and women achievers from various departments. Addressing the gathering, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao emphasised that women’s empowerment should not be confined to a single day celebration. He noted that society as a whole must work continuously to create more opportunities for women and ensure their active participation in all sectors. Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju highlighted that both the Central and state governments are implementing several welfare programmes aimed at strengthening women’s development and ensuring their economic self-reliance. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad underscored the immense strength and potential of women and expressed hope that women would secure at least 50 percent participation in every field, contributing significantly to the progress of the country. The celebration also included recognition of outstanding achievements of women. International visually-impaired woman cricketer P. Karuna Kumari was felicitated for bringing laurels with her remarkable talent at the international level. On the occasion, Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari and GCC Managing Director Shobika were honoured and presented with mementoes for their significant contributions.

In addition, several women officials, including Special Deputy Collector Sesha Sailaja, District Cooperative Officer Praveena, Zoo Curator Mangamma, District Coordinator of Secretariats Usharani, GVMC Additional Commissioner Satyaveni, and ICDS PD Rama Lakshmi, were felicitated. In total, 59 women officers and staff members from various departments were honoured for their dedication and achievements in their respective fields.

Dr Durgabhai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies organised ‘Shatavar Naari’ focusing on the theme ‘a century of women, a spectrum of strength’ at Andhra University south campus. As part of it, competitions like elocution and rangoli, Miss. Shatavar Naari contest, panel discussion and cultural fest were organised.

Canara Bank Officers Association

Canara Bank Officers Association celebrated Women's Day at the Government Blind Girls Ashram School located at Yendada in Visakhapatnam.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of organising general secretary Ramaratna Kumar and general secretary K. Ravi Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramaratna Kumar mentioned that women are the source of creation and that respecting women is the responsibility of every citizen.

Regional secretary Appalakonda stated that girls are tomorrow’s women and emphasised that everyone should support and encourage them for their growth and development. Marking the occasion, a metal almirah was donated