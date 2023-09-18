Live
- Chief Minister presents Vastrams to Lord Balaji
- Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren & Maneka Gandhi likely to address function commemorating parliament on Tuesday
- KT Rama Rao slams PM Narendra Modi on his comments on Telangana
- Sudden showers bring relief to denizens
- Congress leaders go door-to-door in Telangana to explain six guarantees
- Mission 2030: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with migrant Rajasthani Community in Hyd
- US delegation interacts with iDEX team at IIT Delhi
- AAI inducts two new B-360 type aircraft into its flight inspection fleet
- CBDT extends deadline for filing of Form 10B/10BB & Form ITR-7
- Musk’s Tesla in talks with Saudi Arabia to build EV factory: Report
Just In
Sudden showers bring relief to denizens
Highlights
After a humid and sultry day, rain brought respite to denizens of Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Visakhapatnam: After a humid and sultry day, rain brought respite to denizens of Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The downpour continued for half an hour in the evening. Following which, the traffic movement slowed down. Those who came out to view Lord Ganesh set up in pandals marking Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city had to rush for shelter.
Inundation was witnessed in localities like Maddilapalem, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam and Sheela Nagar, etc.
Traffic congestion was seen at MVP Double Road, Jagadamba junction, Satyam junction and NAD junction.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS