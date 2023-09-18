Sudden showers bring relief to denizens

Visakhapatnam: After a humid and sultry day, rain brought respite to denizens of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The downpour continued for half an hour in the evening. Following which, the traffic movement slowed down. Those who came out to view Lord Ganesh set up in pandals marking Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city had to rush for shelter.

Inundation was witnessed in localities like Maddilapalem, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam and Sheela Nagar, etc.

Traffic congestion was seen at MVP Double Road, Jagadamba junction, Satyam junction and NAD junction.