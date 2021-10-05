  • Menu
Sudha files nomination papers for Badvel bypoll

YSRCP candidate Dr D Sudha submitting her nomination papers to returning officer Ketan Garg in Rajampet on Monday
Kadapa: Widow of Badvel MLA Dr D Venkata Subbaiah, Dr D Sudha filed her nomination papers for Badvel Assembly constituency on behalf of YSR Congress Party in Rajampet on Monday.

Dr D Sudha along with party leaders such as Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Panchayath Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy, Mayor K Suresh Babu, MLAs Ravindranath Reddy, K Govardhan Reddy (Servepalle of Nellore district), T Prakash Reddy (Rapthadu, Anantapur district), former MLC Govinda Reddy, MLCs and other party leaders came to sub-collector's office in Rajampet and submitted the nomination papers to Badvel constituency returning officer and returning officer Ketan Garg on Monday.

