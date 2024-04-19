Sujana Chowdary files papers for Vijayawada West

Vijayawada: BJPleader Sujana Chowdary (Y Satyanarayana Chowdary) on Thursday filed nomination papers to contest from the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency as the NDA alliance candidate.

Sujana Chowdary performed puja at the Kotha Ammavari temple located in Chitti Nagar. Later, the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders and activists conducted a mega rally in which Chowdary enthusiastically participated from Chitti Nagar to tahsildar office in Bhavanipuram.

Vijayawada NDA alliance Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Chinni, TDP leader and former MLA Jaleel Khan, MS Baig, Nagul Meera, Pyla Sominaidu and other leaders and functionaries participated. Sujana Chowdary later interacting with media said he had submitted nomination papers to contest from the West seat and he has a plan to develop the constituency and leaders of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena are working together to win the elections.