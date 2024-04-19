Live
- Educating youth about importance of maintaining a healthy liver
- Nine candidates enter the poll fray on first day
- IIT-K, BFI forge partnership to accelerate healthcare innovation
- Nurture self-confidence and growth
- Nominations filed for Kurnool & Nandyal constituencies
- YSRCP’s ‘poor’ candidate owns assets of Rs 161 crore
- 12 nominations filed on Day-1
- Infy profit zooms 30% to ₹ 7,969cr in Q4
- Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- YSRCP Bheemili MLA candidate visits various wards
Just In
Sujana Chowdary files papers for Vijayawada West
Vijayawada: BJPleader Sujana Chowdary (Y Satyanarayana Chowdary) on Thursday filed nomination papers to contest from the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency as the NDA alliance candidate.
Vijayawada: BJPleader Sujana Chowdary (Y Satyanarayana Chowdary) on Thursday filed nomination papers to contest from the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency as the NDA alliance candidate.
Sujana Chowdary performed puja at the Kotha Ammavari temple located in Chitti Nagar. Later, the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders and activists conducted a mega rally in which Chowdary enthusiastically participated from Chitti Nagar to tahsildar office in Bhavanipuram.
Vijayawada NDA alliance Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Chinni, TDP leader and former MLA Jaleel Khan, MS Baig, Nagul Meera, Pyla Sominaidu and other leaders and functionaries participated. Sujana Chowdary later interacting with media said he had submitted nomination papers to contest from the West seat and he has a plan to develop the constituency and leaders of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena are working together to win the elections.