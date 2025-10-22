Sujatha appointed as EO of Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Commissioner of Endowments Department N Sujatha was appointed as Executive Officer (full-additional charge) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner served as Simhachalam EO twice.

V Trinadha Rao, serving as the EO of the temple, went on a 15-day-long leave.

Sujatha took charge as full-additional charge of the Devasthanam until further notice.