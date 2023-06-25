Sullurpet: Health cards to be issued to pastors, assures Nara Lokesh

Sullurpet(Tirupati district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned Andhra Pradesh into ‘old Bihar’ and fixed prices for murders and rapes, alleged TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He continued his Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday in Sullurpet Assembly constituency in Tirupati district. Interacting with pastors at Vajjavaripalem, he said that TDP has the history of completely eradicating communal clashes in a city like Hyderabad while Jagan is encashing even on caste and religion.

“No doubt, a person reposes faith in a particular religion but at the same time respects other religions too. But Jagan Mohan Reddy is cashing in on even the religion too,” he felt. Almost all the sections are victims during the YSRCP rule and the pastors are no exception, he observed. During the Covid pandemic the YSRCP did not come to the rescue of the pastors who faced several problems, he said and promised to introduce a universal health scheme immediately after the TDP forms the government and pastors will be issued health cards as part of this scheme.

“I am assuring you all that all the welfare schemes will be reintroduced by the ensuing TDP government and we will ensure that the pastors need not approach anyone for their welfare,” he maintained and also promised to allocate funds for Christians as per their population ratio.

As the Yuva Galam reached close to the Sri City, Lokesh recalled that during the TDP government as the minister for IT and industries he had taken the initiative to launch the Foxconn company in Sri City with an investment of Rs 12,700 crore which is providing employment to 14,000 women. What is surprising is that after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power the same company is planning to launch its another unit in Telangana as the management is unable to bear the torture for the ‘J’ tax, he alleged.

When the ST Colony residents of Tirumalapudi narrated their problems in their memorandum, Lokesh said that immediately after the TDP is back in power the demand to issue pattas to tribals will be examined for the lands that they are now cultivating. The farmers of Machavaram complained that the local YSRCP leaders have colluded with the Premier Explosives Limited company and are trying to grab their lands at a very cheaper price. Lokesh told them that if necessary, the matter will be raised on the floor of the Assembly in the coming session.