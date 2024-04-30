Cyberabad police bans drone flights for PM visit today

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty imposed a ban on the operation of remotely controlled drones, paragliders, and micro-light aircraft over the area of Dundigal police station of the Cyberabad police Commissionerate today during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narender Modi.

Avinash Mohanty noted that anyone who violated this order would be subject to punishment under the relevant sections of the law. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under relevant sections of the law.

The commissioner referred to a prior warning issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on May 10, 2019, stating that terrorist and anti-social elements might use paragliders, remotely controlled drones, or micro-light aircraft to conduct attacks.

He added that there was a growing trend among event organisers and others to use drones for aerial views during live telecasts and photography of various events.

The Ministry's warning recommended that State and Union Territory police, under various sections of their respective police acts and the IPC, should prohibit the flying of such aerial platforms within a five-kilometre radius of State secretariat complexes in State capitals, as well as a two-kilometre radius around other vital installations.

Given the possibility of attacks by terrorist and anti-social elements using paragliders, remotely controlled drones, or micro-light aircraft, Commissioner Mohanty emphasised that these activities could endanger public safety and breach public tranquility. Therefore, it was necessary to impose reasonable restrictions within the limits of the Cyberabad police Commissionerate to prevent attacks via these means.