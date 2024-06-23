  • Menu
Sumith Kumar appointed as Chittoor collector

The government has appointed Sumith Kumar as Chittoor Collector.

TIRUPATI: The government has appointed Sumith Kumar as Chittoor Collector.

The 2014 batch officer is posted in the place incumbent Collector Sagili Shanmohan who has been transferred as Kakinada Collector.

