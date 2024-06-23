Live
- Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis
- How justified is hill palace?
- Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel
- Our Vision Determines Our Actions
- Significance of names: Understanding wisdom and fusion
- Abuse, revenge replace humility, politeness in public life
- Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani
- Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment
- ‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists
- Poor drainage facility poses threat to public health
Just In
Sumith Kumar appointed as Chittoor collector
Highlights
The government has appointed Sumith Kumar as Chittoor Collector.
TIRUPATI: The government has appointed Sumith Kumar as Chittoor Collector.
The 2014 batch officer is posted in the place incumbent Collector Sagili Shanmohan who has been transferred as Kakinada Collector.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS