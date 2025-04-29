Summer-friendly measures at Waltair

Visakhapatnam: In view of rising temperatures and anticipated increase in passenger footfall during summer season, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway implemented passenger-friendly measures to ensure comfort, safety and smooth operation across all major stations under its jurisdiction.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra instructed the officials concerned to take possible measures to ensure comfortable journey of the passengers, especially in hot summer months.

As part of the exercise, Waltair Division made special arrangements to ensure sufficient availability of packaged drinking water and potable drinking water for travellers at all major stations.

Water booths are inspected at regular intervals by the officials for functionality and continuous water supply. Free drinking water facilities, particularly catering to general coach passengers, have been set up at the end of platforms by NGOs at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and will also be provided at Duvvada, Rayagada, among other stations. Civil defence personnel and Scouts and Guides were engaged at the stations for distribution of safe drinking water.

Directives issued for availability of running water in all station toilets and waiting halls, timely announcement of train arrivals and departures, proper queue management and holding areas have been designated to streamline boarding and alighting during peak hours. Special attention is being given to the crowd movement on foot over bridges and in concourse areas, ensuring smooth and safe transit.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with the railway staff, follow guidelines for their own safety and convenience.