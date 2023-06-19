Summer woes continue to haunt Godavari people

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari dist): Southwest Monsoon, which was supposed to enter Andhra Pradesh in June first week, has not yet entered although third week is ending. Still there is no trace of rains and weather continue to be hot.



Highest temperatures were recorded consecutively in many parts in both Godavari districts, shocking the people. Along with high temperatures, hailstorms were disrupting people’s lives. The Meteorological department forecasts of a possibility of hailstorms. For the past two weeks, many parts of the combined Godavari districts have been witnessing high temperatures. This summer, Rajamahendravaram recorded the highest temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Hot winds start blewing from 6 am and continue till 8 pm. Many are opining that climatic chages are the main reason for this situation. Retired bank employee MV Appa Rao noted that this hot situation has arisen mainly due to sand dunes floated in Godavari river, large-scale road expansion works, cutting down hundreds of trees, more CC roads and less greenery.Last year, only 34 to 37 degrees was recorded as the highest temperature during the same days, but this time it was 40 to 45 degrees, which reflects the changed climate. The moisture in the air was completely drained.

On the other hand, poor power supply and unannounced power cuts are doubling the public woes. Due to low voltage, ACs often do not work.