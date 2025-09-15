‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally organised

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the Fit India initiative, the East Godavari District Police organised a ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally. District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore stated that the district police department is holding this event every Sunday to create awareness among officials and staff about the importance of physical fitness and leading a healthy life, in line with the call from the central and state governments for the Fit India programme.

The cycle rally was flagged off by Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna and Additional SP (AR) L Chenchi Reddy.

Additional SP Murali Krishna explained that the main objective of the programme is to encourage people to adopt cycling as a habit to maintain physical fitness and good health. He noted that despite modern conveniences like motor vehicles, a lack of physical activity has led to an increase in health problems.

Following the District SP’s directives, all police station officials, along with their staff and local residents, will organise the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ programme within their respective jurisdictions. The rally saw participation from DSP (AR) Ravi Kumar, RIs, SIs, RSIs, and other police personnel.