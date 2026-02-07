Super governance only possible with CM Naidu: Mins

Kurnool: Revenueand Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said no political leader or Chief Minister in history has reached out to people as frequently as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who visits the public six to seven times every month with the aim of placing Andhra Pradesh at the top.

Fulfilling his promise of “Super Governance”, the Chief Minister is personally supervising works at the grassroots, he said.

On the day of assuming office, Naidu signed files on five key decisions, including approval for DSC recruitment to fill over 16,000 teaching posts to address unemployment, repeal of the Land Titling Act that threatened property rights, enhancement of social pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, and strengthening land records.

He accused the previous government of attempting to strip people of land rights in the name of re-survey, but said that through gram sabhas, 90% of land issues have now been resolved, with remaining cases to be addressed under the Joint Collector’s supervision.

Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath said a pattadar passbook is not just a piece of paper but as valuable as a passport or currency, as it guarantees land rights.

Kurnool district in-charge and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said earlier passbooks carried former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photographs, whereas the current government is issuing passbooks with the State emblem, instilling confidence and security among farmers.