‘Super GST Super Saving’ awareness drives held

Kurnool: In accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, District Collector Dr A Siri, and Joint Collector, district authorities have launched extensive awareness campaigns under the banner ‘Super GST Super Saving’ across Kurnool district on Monday.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the newly revised GST slabs and the resulting savings on various services and commodities. As part of the programme, awareness drives were organised at the district sports complex, gym centers, yoga centers, and salons to inform consumers about the new GST reductions and their benefits. Officials explained that there would be no GST on health and personal insurance services, and the GST on gym and yoga center fees, as well as on sports equipment, has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

This, they stated, will lead to significant savings for consumers. Pamphlets detailing the new GST slabs and benefits were distributed to the public. The awareness programmes were conducted at several prominent locations in Kurnool city, including Beats Gym Center at SJ Complex, Yoga Center near Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Venkataramana Colony, and Fit Pack Gym Center at Birla Compound near Maurya Inn Hotel.

These sessions attracted good participation from local fitness enthusiasts and residents eager to understand the new GST structure. Speaking on the occasion, SETKUR CEO Dr. Venugopal, District Sports Development Officer Bhupati, DCHS Dr Jafrulla, Kurnool Municipal Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, and GST Assistant Commissioners Ramakrishna and Gayathri highlighted that the revised GST rates are designed to promote health, fitness, and wellness while easing the financial burden on consumers.