Super star Rajinikanth reached Gannavaram International Airport Vijayawada

Super Star Rajinikanth arrived at Gannavaram International Airport Today. He reached here on a special flight from Chennai. He was given a warm welcome by Nandamuri Balakrishna and both went to Vijayawada. Rajinikanth is going to participate in NTR's Centenary celebrations organized at Kanuru near Vijayawada along with TDP Supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. They will be also unveiling some books related to NTR's speech and his history. The programme will begin at 4 pm and Rajinikanth will address the gathering at 7.30 pm.