Supply hgh quality rice, TTD tells rice millers

Tirumala: TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary directed the Rice Millers Associations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ensure the supply of superior quality rice for preparing Annaprasadams to enhance the taste and satisfaction of devotees.

Addressing a meeting with rice millers at the Sri Padmavati Rest House conference hall in Tirumala on Thursday, the additional EO stressed that rice supplied to TTD must strictly conform to prescribed quality standards under the supervision of both State Rice Millers Associations. He instructed officials to approve rice for Annaprasadam only after thoroughly testing the cooked samples for taste and quality.

He further advised the rice millers to submit a monthly schedule of rice supply to enable TTD to make advance arrangements to meet the needs of pilgrims effectively. Nearly 20,000 kilos of rice are used daily for preparing Annaprasadam in Tirumala, Tiruchanoor, and other local temples, with AP and Telangana rice millers supplying in a 60:40 ratio.

The additional EO also directed officials to hold monthly virtual meetings with rice millers and to collect regular feedback from Srivari Sevaks on the quality of Annaprasadam. The feedback reports, he said, should be shared with the Rice Millers Associations to help further improve the quality of rice supplied.

Following the meeting, representatives from Hyderabad-based Gubba Cold Storage Infrastructure gave a presentation on advanced cold storage facilities. The Additional EO asked officials to study the feasibility of adopting suitable models for TTD’s needs and instructed them to involve the State Warehousing Department, FSSAI, and CFTRI in planning an advanced cold storage unit for the institution.

DyEOs Rajendra Kumar, Padmavati, GM (Procurement) Uma Shankar, AEO Potu Muniratnam, Special Officer (Catering) Shastry, and other officials participated in the meeting.