Support tribals in getting better livelihood: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to provide training to the members of Van Dhan Yojana (VDY) groups in marking organic products and support for their marketing. The collector held a review the officials of forest, DRDA, ITDA, and agriculture departments on Tuesday at the District Emergency Operations Centre. He said a VDY centre has already been started in Rapur with 275 members spread in 15 groups.



Stating that tribal people were collecting forest produce and selling them at cheaper prices, he told the officials train them through the Van Dhan Yojana centre so that they could get good income. He also suggested to extend back-end support in marketing their produce.

Chakradhar said these 15 groups get Rs 1 lakh each which would be spent on training, equipment, and other purposes.

He asked the officials to prepare plans for supporting their livelihood throughout the year. Senior officials were also present.