Supreme Court adjourns hearing Amaravati capital petitions to December
Highlights
The bench, consisting of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi, announced that a comprehensive investigation on Amaravati will be carried out in December.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the petitions related to the Amaravati capital case to December. The bench, consisting of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi, announced that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out in December.
The counsel representing the state government requested the court for immediate investigation of the case, citing the presence of constitutional bench cases until November.
However, the Supreme Court clarified that it is not feasible to conduct the investigation at present. Therefore, the hearing on the Amaravati capital case will be further postponed until December.
