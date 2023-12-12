Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's bail plea in Fibernet case to January 17

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the Fiber Net case to January 17. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Fiber Net Case. In the background of the pending verdict on 17 A in the Skill case, the trial has been postponed several times. The Fibernet case came up for hearing today in the Supreme Court before a bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi and was adjourned to January 17 as the judgment is to be passed on 17 A in the Skill Development Case.

It ordered that no further action be taken against Chandrababu till then. AP government's lawyer Ranjith Kumar vijnapati asked Chandrababu to stop talking about the Fibernet case. Chandrababu's senior counsel Siddhartha Luthra made it clear that he is not speaking.

Siddharth Luthra said that only AAG and DGP are holding press conferences in Delhi and Hyderabad and talking about the case. The Supreme Court directed the lawyers of both sides to file an affidavit on who spoke about the case and suggested that both sides exercise restraint.