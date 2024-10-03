  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court adjourns Tirumala Laddu Controversy Hearing to Friday

Supreme Court adjourns Tirumala Laddu Controversy Hearing to Friday
x
Highlights

The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy to Friday morning due to the bench's engagement with another case.

The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy to Friday morning due to the bench's engagement with another case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged for the continuation of ongoing investigations related to a separate matter, stating that it was unnecessary to halt these proceedings for the Laddu case.

The bench agreed to the Solicitor General's request, confirming that the investigation into the Laddu case will be taken up for hearing at 10:30 AM on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick