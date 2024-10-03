Live
Supreme Court adjourns Tirumala Laddu Controversy Hearing to Friday
Highlights
The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy to Friday morning due to the bench's engagement with another case.
The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy to Friday morning due to the bench's engagement with another case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged for the continuation of ongoing investigations related to a separate matter, stating that it was unnecessary to halt these proceedings for the Laddu case.
The bench agreed to the Solicitor General's request, confirming that the investigation into the Laddu case will be taken up for hearing at 10:30 AM on Friday.
