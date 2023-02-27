Supreme Court allows investigation into forgery case against Ayyannapatrudu

The Supreme Court has allowed the investigation of the forgery case against TDP Leader Ayyannapatrudu. On Monday, a hearing was held in the Supreme Court on the petition filed against Ayyanna. In this order, the bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravi Kumar issued orders allowing the investigation of the forgery case against Ayyanna. The court has made it clear that investigation can be done under forgery sections IPC 467.



The Supreme Court set aside the judgment given by the High Court in this case and expressed displeasure with the High Court for passing interim orders during the investigation of the case.



It is known that there are allegations against Ayyannapatrudu in the case of forging signatures in the building plan. The Supreme Court directed the High Court to hear the main case on merit. A state government official filed a petition in the Supreme Court claiming that the NOC was taken with forgery. The bench that held the hearing today made it clear that the forgery case can be investigated. However, it was directed to continue the investigation as per Section 41 CrPC. The state government has accused Ayyannapatrudu of forging the signatures of an irrigation department official while constructing his house.