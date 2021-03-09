Supreme Court asks AP govt. to submit report on suspension of IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

The Supreme Court has recently heard a petition filed by AB Venkateswara Rao, former chief of AP Intelligence and IPS officer challenging the extension of the suspension for more than a year. AB Venkateswara Rao said in the petition that the review committee could not extend the suspension for more than a year as there were no allegations of corruption. Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh on behalf of the AP Government and Adinarayana Rao on behalf of AB Venkateswara Rao argued over the petition.

The bench, headed by Justice Khanwilkar, questioned the state government on the meaning of imposing direct suspension on a single charge. He was of the opinion that it would be better to take action after the allegations were settled. Responding to this, the government lawyer asked for a six-month deadline to complete the investigation into the allegations. The supreme court questioned why a day-to-day investigation into the matter could not be completed immediately. Adinarayana Rao, counsel for AB Venkateswara Rao, told the court that they were ready for a daily inquiry but the government was deliberately looking to continue the suspension.

The government's lawyer meanwhile, said it had appointed an investigating officer. It ordered a daily inquiry into the matter and a departmental inquiry to be completed by April 8. The apex court has directed that a comprehensive report be submitted by the next hearing date and adjourned the case till May 3.