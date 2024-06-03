Supreme Court Orders Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy to Stay Away from Counting Area

In a controversial decision, the bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta in the Supreme Court today ruled on the SLP filed by Namburi Shankar Rao regarding the protection given to Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy through the High Court's interim order.

During the hearing, senior advocates Adinarayana and Jawwaji Sarath presented webcasting videos of the Election Commission to the bench. Upon viewing the evidence, the lawyer representing Ramakrishna Reddy was left speechless and chose not to comment further.

The Supreme Court ultimately ordered that Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy must provide an affidavit stating that he will not enter the surroundings related to the counting process. The court emphasized that the High Court should carefully consider all aspects before passing any further orders in the case.

This ruling comes amidst heightened scrutiny and controversy surrounding the upcoming election results. The decision has sparked debate among legal experts and the public alike, with many questioning the integrity of the judicial process.