Supreme Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Kakani Govardhan Reddy Over Illegal Mining Case
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has denied anticipatory bail to Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a former minister in Andhra Pradesh and leader of the YSR Congress Party, in connection with an illegal quartz mining case.
The case against Reddy was initiated at the Podalakur police station in February and includes allegations of illegal quartz mining, transportation, and the unlawful use of explosives. Currently, Reddy is reportedly absconding, raising concerns and generating extensive discussion across the state.
The Supreme Court's decision is expected to have considerable repercussions in political circles as Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s legal troubles unfold.
