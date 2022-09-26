Supreme Court denies bail to Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case

The accused in YS Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy received a huge blow from the Supreme Court as it refused to grant bail. The bench made it clear that they did not see any valid reasons for granting bail and could not interfere in the judgment given by the High Court at this stage.



Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior councilor of the Congress put forth the arguments on behalf of Shiva Shankar Reddy. He argued that Shiva Shankar Reddy's name was not mentioned in the first FIR filed in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. He said that Shiva Shankar Reddy's name was not even in the statement of the watchman who became an approver. The lawyer pleaded that the accused who is A1 was granted bail in three months, while it has been 11 months and there is no evidence against Shiva Shankar Reddy who is not being granted bail.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition clarifying that in the present circumstances it cannot interfere in this case. It is known that the AP High Court has already rejected Shiva Shankar Reddy's bail petition. Challenging the High Court verdict, Shiva Shankar Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court. An inquiry was held on Monday. Hearing the arguments, the bench dismissed the petition to this extent.