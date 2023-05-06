Live
Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari prays at Tirumala
Highlights
Supreme Court Judge Justice J K Maheshwari along with his family members took part in the weekly ‘Abhisheka seva’ performed Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday morning.
The judge was earlier received by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, executive officer A V Dharma Reddy at the temple main entrance and had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Later, the Supreme Court judge and his family members were rendered Vedasirvachanam by a team of Vedic scholars inside Ranganayakula Mandapam. The TTD chairman offered prasadams, laminated photo to the honourable Judge.
Temple DyEO Lokanadham and others were present.
