Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari prays at Tirumala

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy presenting laminated photo of Lord Venkateswara to Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari

Supreme Court Judge Justice J K Maheshwari along with his family members took part in the weekly ‘Abhisheka seva’ performed Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday morning.

Tirumala : Supreme Court Judge Justice J K Maheshwari along with his family members took part in the weekly ‘Abhisheka seva’ performed Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday morning.

The judge was earlier received by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, executive officer A V Dharma Reddy at the temple main entrance and had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Later, the Supreme Court judge and his family members were rendered Vedasirvachanam by a team of Vedic scholars inside Ranganayakula Mandapam. The TTD chairman offered prasadams, laminated photo to the honourable Judge.

Temple DyEO Lokanadham and others were present.

