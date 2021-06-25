Top
Supreme Court lauds AP govt's decision to cancel SSC and Intermediate examinations

The Supreme Court on Friday lauded the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the tenth and inter examinations in the state.

The Supreme Court on Friday lauded the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the tenth and inter examinations in the state. During the hearing on the issue of cancellation of CBSE exams, senior advocate for the AP government Dushyanth Dave brought the issue of cancellation of exams in AP to the notice of the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, lawyer Dave said, people are upset that election rallies and rallies have taken place. "The Chief Minister took a decision on the cancellation of the exams immediately after the Supreme Court hearing on Thursday," he said. The advocate Dave said government cancelled the exams keeping in view the moods even though we were prepared to conduct the exams.

He brought to the notice of supreme court that the High Power Committee will be formulated to assess the results and announce it by July 31. We felt that the it is not good to conduct exams the when the whole country has cancelled. Hence, the government took this decision. No one has taken responsibility for what happened at the Kumbh Mela," he said.

