Mardaani 3 Day 1 Collection: Rani Mukerji’s Thriller Begins with a Promising Start

On day 1 the film picked up an India net of roughly Rs 3.80 crore. The below estimates are as per early computations done by the Sacnilk website. Judging by the film’sfootfall, we can safely say that Mardaani 3 has opened well for the kind of film it is. It’s a decent launch for the gritty and violent plot. It’s nowhere near the launch of a film like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi but considering the fact that this is n’t a massy mardaani 3 box office collection imitator, M3 commands a strong opening nevertheless.

Driven by Rani Mukerji

Not only does Rani Mukerji duplication her part as intrepid bobby

Shivani Shivaji Roy she's also the main driving force of the movie. suckers have been staying to see her take on this character again and observers feel to be loving it as she has formerly started entering rave reviews for her act.

In fact, our ETimes review countries, “ As we've seen in the first two corridor, Rani Mukerji fits into the skin of Shivani Shivaji Roy like noway ahead. Her interpretation of the predicated bobby

Cast and crew perfect the Narrative

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad who play vital places in the film. We've mentioned Mallika Prasad above as well who essay the part of Amma in the film. Our review goes on to mention her by stating, “ Mallika Prasad as Amma does a fine job, but the characterisation ”