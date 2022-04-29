Supreme Court orders Telangana govt to pay Telugu Akademi arrears to AP in a week

The Telangana state has faced a backlash in the Supreme Court over the Telugu Akademi bifurcation issue on Friday. The Supreme Court ordered the Telangana government to pay the arrears including interest, within a week. The issue of division of the Telugu Akademi was heard in the Supreme Court today.



The court allowed Telangana to withdraw the petition in this case and asked to pay Rs. 92. 94 crore pending amount within a week to Andhra Pradesh.

The court said that 6 per cent interest should be paid on the entire amount. It has given a month time to implement the orders given by the High Court in January 2021 regarding the Telugu Academy. The Supreme Court said that the High Court orders on the distribution of assets and funds would be in force.