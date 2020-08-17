Supreme Court uphelds Andhra High Court's verdict on Distribution of house site pattas

The Supreme Court has given a rude shock to the Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue of Distribution of house site pattas to the poor. The Supreme Court has upheld the orders imposed by the High Court on the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to allot house site pattas to the poor in the capital region Amaravati. The supreme court was of the view that there were merits in the orders given by the High Court. The Supreme Court directed the Andhra Pradesh government to take the matter in the High Court. The AP government has made several changes in the capital master plan allocating housing plots to the poor on capital lands.

However, farmers in the capital region and the Amaravati Conservation JAC have approached the High Court against the orders issued by the government on R5 in this regard. The High Court, which heard the case, suspended the orders issued by the state government and issued stay until the investigation into the matter is completed. The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court to lift the stay imposed by the High Court.

However, the Supreme Court, which heard the case, upheld the stay. The Supreme Court held that the trial in the High Court was conducted properly.

The government earlier decided to utilise 1,251 acres of land out of 34,000 acres acquired under the Land Pooling System Amaravati to distribute house site pattas to poor in the villages Nowluru, Krinayapalem, Nidamarru, Inavolu, Kuragallu and Mandadam villages that fall under Amaravati capital region.