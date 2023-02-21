Suresh Babu gets re-nominated as MLC

Vizianagaraam: P V V Suryanarayana Raju (Suresh Babu) of Nellimarla constituency has secured a second successive term as YSRCP MLC. He has been selected by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as MLC under MLAs' quota.

Actually the Chief Minister has selected seven YSRCP leaders as MLCs from this MLAs' quota and Suresh Babu is one of them.

Suresh Babu was selected as MLC last time following the demise of his father Penmatsa Sabasivaraju who remained with YS Jagan ever since the inception of YSRCP.

The first term of Suresh Babu will come to an end in March. However, in recognition of his services to the YSRCP, the Chief Minister re-nominated him to the post of MLC. A dentist by profession, Suresh Babu is a calm and non-controversial person. He was never involved in any group politics. He has been continuously participating in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in Nellimerla and Gajapathinagaram constituencies.

Interestingly, Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora and some other strong leaders have referred the names of their supporters for the MLC post but Jagan has preferred Suresh Babu over them.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Babu expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan and said that he would be with the YSRCP till the end of his life.