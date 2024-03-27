Suri’s supporters take out rally in a show of strength

Dharmavaram: A section of local BJP leaders along with the people took out a rally demanding BJP ticket for Dharmavaram constituency to Gonuguntla Suryanaranayana, also known as Varadapuram Suri, on Tuesday. This comes amid rumours that party national secretary Y Satya Kumar Yadav, who is a non-local, is trying to contest from here.

Suri, a local leader, has been actively working in the constituency for the past several years. He enjoys a good rapport with the people of the area. The rally was attended by a large number of people, including women. They raised slogans in favour of Suri and demanded that he be given the ticket to contest the Assembly elections. They said that Suri would work for the development of the constituency and ensure that the people of Dharmavaram get their due. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Dharmavaram Assembly seat. However, the rally in support of Suri is a clear indication that he is the frontrunner for the ticket.