Surya Namaskara demonstration at NSU

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in association with Kreeda Bharati, Tirupati, organised a Surya Namaskara Demonstration on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami on Sunday highlighting India’s rich yogic and spiritual traditions. The programme was jointly conducted by the Department of Yoga Vijnana with the active participation of students from the Department of Education (Shiksha Shastri).

As part of the event, students collectively performed twelve rounds of Surya Namaskara and chanted the Aditya Hridaya Stotram, underscoring the spiritual, physical, and cultural significance of sun worship in Indian heritage.

The programme was graced by Prof Renu Dixit, Principal of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College, as the chief guest, and was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao, Finance Officer Prof Radha Govind Tripathi, and Kreeda Bharati Secretary Dhananjaya Reddy were among other guests. Dr Tapan Kumar Ghadei, Dr D Jyothi, and faculty members of the Department of Yoga also took part.