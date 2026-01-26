  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Surya Namaskara demonstration at NSU

  • Created On:  26 Jan 2026 11:30 AM IST
Surya Namaskara demonstration at NSU
X

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in association with Kreeda Bharati, Tirupati, organised a Surya Namaskara Demonstration on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami on Sunday highlighting India’s rich yogic and spiritual traditions. The programme was jointly conducted by the Department of Yoga Vijnana with the active participation of students from the Department of Education (Shiksha Shastri).

As part of the event, students collectively performed twelve rounds of Surya Namaskara and chanted the Aditya Hridaya Stotram, underscoring the spiritual, physical, and cultural significance of sun worship in Indian heritage.

The programme was graced by Prof Renu Dixit, Principal of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College, as the chief guest, and was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao, Finance Officer Prof Radha Govind Tripathi, and Kreeda Bharati Secretary Dhananjaya Reddy were among other guests. Dr Tapan Kumar Ghadei, Dr D Jyothi, and faculty members of the Department of Yoga also took part.

Tags

Surya Namaskara DemonstrationRatha Saptami CelebrationsNational Sanskrit University TirupatiYoga & Spiritual TraditionsKreeda Bharati Initiative
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

Video content has become essential in today’s digital-first world. Businesses, educators, marketers, and creators all rely on video to communicate ideas, promote products

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

National News

More
Share it
X