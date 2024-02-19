Live
Just In
Suspense Continues Over Disqualification of Rebel MLAs, AP speaker issues final notices
The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is shrouded in suspense as the fate of rebel MLAs and MLCs from major parties hangs in the balance. Today, the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Council have issued final hearing notices to the concerned legislators, urging them to attend the investigation or face the possibility of disqualification.
Among the prominent defectors are Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, and Undavalli Sridevi, who switched allegiance from YSRCP to TDP. Additionally, MLCs C Ramachandraiah and Vamsi Krishna have also defected, prompting disqualification complaints from Chief Whip Madunuri Prasadaraju and Chief Whip Meriga Muralidhar, along with Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Koye Moshen.
The proceedings have seen delays as the accused MLAs and MLCs have cited technical and personal reasons for their non-participation in the investigation. However, the Speaker's office has reiterated the importance of their presence, issuing notices for a final hearing on the matter today. Failure to attend the inquiry could result in a decisive ruling on their disqualification under the Prevention of Defection Act.
The tense atmosphere surrounding the hearings underscores the high stakes involved and the potential ramifications for the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. As the investigation unfolds in the Speaker's office, all eyes are on the rebel legislators as they navigate the final stages of the disqualification process.