Suspicious over wife, husband abandons children in the forest in Kurnool

A terrible incident took place at Kodumuru in Kurnool wherein a husband who is suspicious of his wife, abandoned two children in the auto in the forest. Going into the details, Krishna took the two children with him in the auto and fled away after leaving the children along with the auto into the canal near Palakurti.



As there was no water in the canal, two children escaped from a big accident. Farmers and locals were alerted by the screams of two children in the canal.



Locals immediately informed the police who reached there and rescued the child with the help of locals. The police have registered a case against the father who dumped children in the canal and have launched a search operation.



The two children were handed over to family members. The full details of this incident are yet to be ascertained.