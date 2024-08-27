Live
- NGT takes suo motu cognisance of pharma blast
- No GST return without bank a/c
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 27 August, 2024
- GST will make India Viksit Bharat, says CGST official
- Chandrababu to meet NITI Aayog Representatives to discuss on Vision 2047
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 27 August, 2024
- Infy on cloud nine over India’s growth potential
- Markets further up on renewed hopes on US rate cut
- SBI pegs India’s Q1 GDP growth at 7.1%
- Gun me down, but don’t foil my good work: Akbar Owaisi
Just In
SV Go Samrakshansala gears up for big fest
Highlights
The SV Go Samrakshanasala has geared up to celebrate Gokulastami festival on August 27 with special Gopuja and cultural programmes.
Tirupati: The SV Go Samrakshanasala has geared up to celebrate Gokulastami festival on August 27 with special Gopuja and cultural programmes.
-On the occasion of Gokulashtami, special programmes will be organised at SV Go Samrakshanasala inTirupati. They include Venuganam and Veda Parayanam by students of Tirumala Vedic School, Bhajans and Kolatams by artistes of TTD Dasa Sahitya Project.
Devotees will also be involved in performing Gopuja by offering fodder to the desi cows.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS