SV Go Samrakshansala gears up for big fest

The SV Go Samrakshanasala has geared up to celebrate Gokulastami festival on August 27 with special Gopuja and cultural programmes.

Tirupati: The SV Go Samrakshanasala has geared up to celebrate Gokulastami festival on August 27 with special Gopuja and cultural programmes.

-On the occasion of Gokulashtami, special programmes will be organised at SV Go Samrakshanasala inTirupati. They include Venuganam and Veda Parayanam by students of Tirumala Vedic School, Bhajans and Kolatams by artistes of TTD Dasa Sahitya Project.

Devotees will also be involved in performing Gopuja by offering fodder to the desi cows.

