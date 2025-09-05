Live
SV University gets multiple ISO certifications
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has earned a series of prestigious international ISO certifications, reaffirming its dedication to academic excellence, sustainability, and holistic development.
The university has been awarded ISO 14001 for environmental initiatives and campus greenery, ISO 50001 for energy conservation and sustainable energy management, ISO 21001 for providing quality educational services at par with global standards, and ISO 22000 for food safety and hospitality services. In addition, SVU successfully completed a Gender Sensitisation Audit, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity, equality, and creating a safe campus environment. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao lauded the efforts of the university community, noting that the certifications are “a testimony to SVU’s continuous pursuit of excellence in education, sustainable practices, and social responsibility.”
Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu congratulated faculty, staff, and students, adding that the recognition reflects SVU’s commitment to setting high standards in academics, research, administration, and campus life. He underlined that the achievement positions SVU as a role model for institutions across the country.
The administration also acknowledged the contributions of Prof G Narasimhulu and his team for their vital role in coordinating with the ISO inspection team during the certification process.