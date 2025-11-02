SVIMS launches awareness drive to curb ragging on campus

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) University Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that they have been taking strict measures to ensure that no student indulges in ragging on campus.

Addressing an Anti-Ragging awareness programme on Saturday, he explained the serious consequences senior students would face if found guilty of ragging, stressing that such actions could ruin their promising futures. He said, the programme aimed to educate these freshers about ragging and the mechanisms available to report any such incidents.

“Students should focus on cooperation and academic excellence,” Dr Kumar urged, encouraging healthy interaction and mutual respect between juniors and seniors. Tirupati Women’s Police Station DSP N Srilatha, who also addressed the gathering, said the awareness programme was a positive initiative to instill confidence among new students. She explained that ragging is a punishable offense under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and urged students to report any incidents first to faculty members without fear. The DSP also educated students on cybercrime issues, online investment frauds, and digital arrest scams, advising them to report cybercrimes by calling 1930 and drug abuse incidents at 1972.

The event was attended by Dean Dr Alok Sachan, Registrar D Aparna R Bitla, Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Principal Dr Usha Kalavath, Physiotherapy College Principal Dr Madhavi, Nursing College Principal Dr Sudha Rani, Allied Health Sciences Principal Dr Madhubabu, Hostel Chief Warden Dr Chandrasekhar, students, and faculty members.