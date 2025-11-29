SVU faces sharp decline in PG admissions

Tirupati: Likemany other universities, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) also is witnessing a sharp decline in postgraduate admissions this year, filling only about 940 of its 2,314 seats. The number is lower than last year’s 978 admissions, raising concerns about the university’s academic health.

The drop is evident across major colleges on the campus. The College of Arts admitted 239 students against 982 seats, its lowest in recent years. The College of Science recorded 583 admissions out of 1,098, while Commerce and Management saw 117 admissions out of 234. Four departments — Adult Education, History, South East Asian & Pacific Studies, and Tamil — did not receive a single application.

Senior faculty members say the decline reflects long-standing issues such as outdated courses, lack of faculty recruitment, and growing doubts among students about the job value of PG programmes. SVU, like many universities in the state, has not conducted regular faculty appointments since 2006, leaving several departments dependent on academic consultants. Teachers say students are reluctant to choose courses that offer limited employment prospects.

Incidents on campus have added to the concerns. Reports of ragging, including a recent case in which four girl students left the campus, have affected the university’s reputation. Allegations against faculty members and the removal of three professors over misconduct have further damaged trust. The fear caused by leopard sightings in the surrounding areas has also made some outstation students and parents uneasy, though it is not directly related to academics.

The decline is not limited to regular courses. The Directorate of Distance Education, which once enrolled nearly 32,000 students, now has only about 1,200 students in the SVU region, creating financial strain.

Faculty members say many students now join PG courses mainly to stay in Tirupati while preparing for competitive exams, weakening the academic purpose of postgraduate study. They also point out that neither the government nor the university has taken strong measures to modernise curricula or introduce professional, market-aligned programmes.

The shift to state-level admissions through PGECET, instead of university-conducted admissions, has also changed the pattern of applicants. With less than half the seats filled and several courses losing relevance, teachers warn that SVU may face deeper academic and financial challenges unless reforms are taken up urgently.

SVU Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao said the decline in PG interest is a national trend, as students increasingly prefer job-oriented courses. He added that while some departments continue to receive good responses, others are struggling.

He said the administration is working on addressing these issues and expects to see improvements in the next two to three years. Courses need to be redesigned with attractive optional subjects and better job relevance, he said. “We are already working on this, and introducing job-oriented programmes is essential to bring students back,” he added.

Also, trying to tap the merits of students and faculty which will promote the reputation of the university which in turn will help in getting more admissions and good ranking for the University, the VC said.