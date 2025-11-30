SVU, SRM varsity sign MoU

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, and SRM University, Vijayawada, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday to strengthen collaborative research and promote innovation in emerging technologies.

Speaking at the event, SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao described the partnership as an important step toward advancing India’s capabilities in frontier and deep-tech areas. He said the country needs focused efforts in fields such as supercomputing, quantum technologies, thin-film research, seawater electrolysis, green hydrogen, and next-generation clean-energy systems, including hydrogen storage and hydrogen-powered data centres. Prof Narasinga Rao highlighted the importance of preparing strong research proposals for national and international funding agencies.

He encouraged faculty members to enhance their competitiveness, stating that Indian institutions must work together to create new opportunities through innovation and active academic collaboration.

SRM University Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Kumar spoke about the strengths of SRM’s research ecosystem. SRM Executive Director (Research) Prof D Narayana Rao stressed that inter-institutional collaboration is essential for accelerating India’s growth in deep-tech sectors. He noted that partnerships like the one between SVU and SRM can help build large research clusters capable of competing globally.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by SVU under the leadership of Prof Narasinga Rao and expressed confidence that the collaboration would become a model for other institutions.

Faculty from both universities discussed their research capabilities and identified several areas for joint work. Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Principals Prof V Padmavathi, and Prof G Sreenivasulu, R&D Dean Prof G Narasimha, Development Dean, Prof M Balaji, Dean, Development among others were present.