SVU steps into drone skill development

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has launched a 15-day Drone Technology Training programme aimed at equipping students with advanced technical and industry-ready skills. The training is being conducted under the RUSA Phase-II initiative in collaboration with PBC Aerohub Pvt Ltd., a partner of the Drone & Space Technology Consortium.

The programme was inaugurated on Monday at the RUSA Innovation Incubation Centre with 40 students enrolled in the first two batches. The training is being offered free of cost to students from various constituent colleges of the university, including Engineering, Sciences, Arts, and Management streams.

SVU recently received official approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to function as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) for Small and Medium Class drones. With this recognition, the university has emerged as the first general state university in the state to secure certification for drone pilot training, marking a major step in promoting drone skill development in the region.

University officials said the approval reflects SVU’s growing focus on innovation, practical education, and industry-oriented learning. The initiative was taken forward under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao, whose academic reforms enabled the institution to meet DGCA standards required for remote pilot certification training. Addressing the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of hands-on learning in emerging technologies such as drone operations and aerial mapping. He encouraged students to attend the sessions regularly and make full use of the opportunity to obtain DGCA Remote Pilot Certification.

Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao stated that the university is authorised to conduct training for both Small and Medium drone categories. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu noted that the programme focuses on practical exposure, enabling students to gain operational skills and technical knowledge relevant to modern applications of drone technology.

Drones and Space Technologies Programme Coordinator Prof K Dharma Reddy, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala, Prof KV Sucharitha, Prof M Balaji, and faculty members were present at the inaugural event.

University authorities expressed confidence that the programme would open new career opportunities for students while strengthening SVU’s position as a centre for emerging technology education.