SVU to host int'l conference on sustainable waste management

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will be organising 12th International Conference on 'Sustainable Waste Management and Circular Economy and IPLA Global Forum 2022' (12th IconSWM-CE & IPLA GF 2022) from November 29 to December 3. This will be held in association with the International Partnership for Expanding Waste Management Services of Local Authorities (IPLA) under the aegis of International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW).

Addressing media here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy explained the benefits of conference saying that it will present best practices around the world as well in AP and give exposure to the international practices for improvement in the areas of Circular Economy and Waste management so that the extraction of natural resources is reduced to achieve environmental sustainability. The conference platform will provide a discussion forum for the exchange of ideas among participating delegates from different states all over India specifically from AP with the foreign delegates and among different stakeholders.

Conference convener Prof S Varadarajan informed that the Conference will be held with the support of IIT, IISER, SVIMS, Academy of Gandhian Studies, Sri City, Tirupati Municipal Corporation, IMA, APNA Tirupati, GIZ Delhi, SINTEF Norway and many other organisations. The government of Andhra Pradesh through the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Urban Development, AP Pollution Control Board, AP State Council of Higher Education, CDMA, and Swachh Andhra Corporation, are supporting the conference.

For this, 42 countries have submitted papers and confirmed to attend the conference both in-person and using online virtual mode. About 300 papers will be presented in the three-day conference and nearly 700 delegates both in-person and virtual mode will participate.

Prof Sadanand Ghosh, Co-chair of the conference from Jadhavpur university has highlighted about the collaborative research projects and said that a session will be organised for encouraging and initiating collaborative research projects by Indian and foreign academic institutes and industries on the 2nd day of the event. A programme of school children from class 8 to 12 will be conducted to make them aware of the need of waste management and Circular Economy.

As IconSWM-CE Excellence award has become very popular among the stakeholders, the award competition will be held for the best paper presentation, for the best performer in co-processing of waste among the cement plants all over India, best performing industry in Waste Management among industries and best practices in ULBs will be conferred in the conference.

SVU Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Prof T Damodaram, Principals of constituent colleges and deans were present at the press conference.